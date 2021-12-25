Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.