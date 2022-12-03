CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Amanda Seyfried, 37; Bruno Campos, 49; Holly Marie Combs, 49; Julianne Moore, 62.

Happy Birthday: Your home is your refuge and needs to be cared for properly if you want it to provide you with the means to fulfill your dreams. Turn this year into one filled with goals that will encourage fitness, improved appearance and a healthy lifestyle. Set your sights on what’s important to you and the relationships that matter most. Your numbers are 5, 17, 21, 24, 30, 38, 47.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you