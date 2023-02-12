CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Christina Ricci, 43; Darren Aronofsky, 54; Josh Brolin, 55; Arsenio Hall, 67.

Happy Birthday: Your emotions will interfere with what’s real. Distance yourself from emotional matters to get a clear-cut picture of what’s happening. Look for unique alternatives and you’ll stimulate interest in your plans. Put more thought into your surroundings, and make your space compatible with your goals. Plan to update your skills, knowledge and experience; you’ll gain better options. Your numbers are 8, 13, 18, 22, 31, 36, 46.

