CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Mena Suvari, 44; Kelly Hu, 55; Peter Gabriel, 73; Stockard Channing, 79.

Happy Birthday: If you look for unique solutions to existing problems, you’ll clear the way to answers and get the results you want. Make changes you feel passionate about and strive for a better future. Channel energy and say no if someone infringes on your time or takes advantage of you financially. Be bold, speak up and move forward with confidence. Your numbers are 3, 8, 17, 24, 29, 33, 47.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you