CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Amber Riley, 37; Matt Groening, 69; Melissa Manchester, 72; Jane Seymour, 72.

Happy Birthday: Reach out to the person who brings out the best in you. Placing the right people in your corner will make a difference in the outcome. Consider what you want to accomplish and where to execute your plans. Joint ventures will help you pick up the pace and achieve the most. Emotions will run high this year, especially concerning shared expenses and moneymaking. Your numbers are 5, 8, 19, 24, 32, 37, 48.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you