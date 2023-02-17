CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Deja Monique Cruz, 24; Ed Sheeran, 32; Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 42; Billie Joe Armstrong, 51.

Happy Birthday: Put your energy where it counts. Fix up your space, use what you have and be proud of who you are and what you can accomplish. Let your innovative intelligence lead the way and help you carve out your place in your community. Be a contributor and participant; make a difference. Your concern and humanitarian mindset will take you on a rewarding journey. Your numbers are 8, 15, 24, 27, 31, 34, 49.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you