CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Shane Lyons, 35; Molly Ringwald, 55; John Travolta, 69; Yoko Ono, 90.

Happy Birthday: By reminiscing, you’ll find answers and solutions. Use your intelligence to develop innovative ideas and plans that will excite you and dominate your time. Focus on domestic matters and running an active, vibrant household that stimulates creativity and personal growth. Tie up loose ends and get serious about your aspirations. Don’t hold back; envision your dreams and turn them into a reality. Your numbers are 3, 12, 21, 24, 34, 37, 42.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you