CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Shakira, 46; Christie Brinkley, 69; Brent Spiner, 74; Graham Nash, 81.

Happy Birthday: Your mind will be racing this year, but if you don’t prepare and organize properly, you will miss your mark. Look at the possibilities and bring together what’s most compatible. Make your energy work for you. Refuse to let situations spin out of control emotionally or cloud your vision. Spring forward. Your numbers are 7, 18, 20, 26, 37, 42, 48.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you