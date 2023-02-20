CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Olivia Rodrigo, 20; Rihanna, 35; Daniella Pineda, 36; Brian Littrell, 48.

Happy Birthday: Plan and prepare before you share your intentions. It’s OK to dream, but when you go to explain your next move, refrain from talking to anyone likely to make your life and goals difficult. Your safest defense is organization and a willingness to see matters through to the end. Put differences aside when dealing with loved ones. Your numbers are 4, 11, 14, 27, 34, 37, 44.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you