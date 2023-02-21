CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Elliot Page, 36; Jennifer Love Hewitt, 44; William Baldwin, 60; Kelsey Grammer, 68.

Happy Birthday: Dream on, but don’t lose sight of reality. Truth matters; offering false information will cost you emotionally. Let your uniqueness shine through. You’ll find a cost-efficient way to forge ahead. Expand your awareness and spread joy to those you meet along the way. A balance between work and play will help you build strong relationships that influence how things unfold throughout the year. Your numbers are 2, 13, 24, 26, 33, 35, 41.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you