CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Tyson Houseman, 33; Mia Farrow, 78; Joe Pesci, 80; Carole King, 81.

Happy Birthday: Clear up unfinished business, declutter your life and dedicate your time to the people, activities and things that bring you joy. Reevaluate your lifestyle, how and where you live, and what you can do to make your surroundings more conducive to living your dream. Positive energy will help you generate the spirit required to persuade others to help you reach your desired goal. Your numbers are 4, 15, 18, 27, 36, 43, 45.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you