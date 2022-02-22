Today

Plentiful sunshine. High near 70F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High 61F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.