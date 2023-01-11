CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Aja Naomi King, 38; Amanda Peet, 51; Mary J. Blige, 52; Kim Coles, 61.

Happy Birthday: Position yourself for success. Put your to-do list in place and reach out to those you need in order to fortify your dreams. Your objective is to keep moving forward, regardless of what happens around you. Stay true to yourself and those you love, and ignore what’s in your way. The changes you make will greatly impact what’s important to you moving forward. Your numbers are 8, 10, 24, 27, 30, 36, 47.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you