CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Dove Cameron, 27; Regina King, 52; Chad Lowe, 55; Mario Van Peebles, 66.

Happy Birthday: Stretch your imagination to come up with an idea that turns into an adventure. Immersing yourself in something that influences how you think and what you do will encourage you to reset your goals to accommodate something that makes you feel good about yourself and what you offer. By offering to help others, you’ll receive the greatest gift. Your numbers are 7, 15, 24, 29, 33, 37, 49.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you