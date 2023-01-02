CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kate Bosworth, 40; Dax Shepard, 48; Taye Diggs, 52; Cuba Gooding Jr., 55.

Happy Birthday: Follow through with your plans. An adjustment at home conducive to better health and emotional wellness will increase awareness and give you the incentive to make a difference in your circle. Being receptive to what others have to offer will encourage you to make subtle moves that refresh your memory and help you revisit old ideas. Forge ahead with hope for a better future. Your numbers are 7, 15, 22, 29, 31, 42, 49.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you