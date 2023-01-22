CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Beverley Mitchell, 42; Balthazar Getty, 48; Guy Fieri, 55; Diane Lane, 58.

Happy Birthday: Consistency is necessary if you want to avoid doing things more than once. Don’t act on impulse or emotion; gather facts and make things happen. Host or attend an event if it will open doors and enlist the help of movers and shakers. Do what appeals to you most. Avoid situations that can negatively impact your mental health and physical well-being. Your numbers are 9, 13, 21, 28, 33, 37, 44.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you