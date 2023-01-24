CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Mischa Barton, 37; Tatyana Ali, 44; Ed Helms, 49; Neil Diamond, 82.

Happy Birthday: Be open about how you feel, and resolve issues hanging over your head that are holding you back. Progress takes initiative and courage to make tough decisions. It’s time to adjust what isn’t working for you while you pave the way to new beginnings and happiness. Take command of your life. Choose to simplify how you do things, and practice moderation. Your numbers are 4, 10, 22, 26, 30, 34, 42.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you