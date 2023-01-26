CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Colin O’Donoghue, 42; Sara Rue, 44; Ellen DeGeneres, 65; Lucinda Williams, 70.

Happy Birthday: Preparation and organization are essential this year. A minimalist attitude will help you curb bad habits and dodge overspending and situations that add stress to your life. Recognize what and who are good for you, and make decisions that bring you closer to your desired lifestyle. Consider what’s important to you; build on these staples to achieve stability. Your numbers are 6, 11, 23, 28, 35, 39, 43.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you