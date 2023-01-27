CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Patton Oswalt, 54; Alan Cumming, 58; Bridget Fonda, 59; Cris Collinsworth, 64.

Happy Birthday: Make your money work for you this year. Invest in something that protects you from being heavily taxed. Make upgrades to your home that will motivate you to spend less on travel and expensive entertainment and more time enjoying the comfort of your home. Being a good listener and observer will play in your favor when someone tries to make a questionable change. Your numbers are 7, 12, 19, 23, 31, 35, 43.

