CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Dot-Marie Jones, 59; Dave Foley, 60; Michael Stipe, 63; Patty Loveless, 66.

Happy Birthday: Take the initiative to put your plans in motion. Aspire to what you want to become, and distance yourself from situations and people who stand between you and what you want. Use your charm and charisma to influence others to marry their concerns with yours, and you’ll gain strength and admiration that will encourage positive feedback and success. Home improvements are favored. Your numbers are 5, 13, 20, 28, 35, 46, 48.

