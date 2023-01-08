CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Cynthia Erivo, 36; Gaby Hoffmann, 41; Sarah Polley, 44; Shirley Bassey, 86.

Happy Birthday: Embrace change and turn it into something that speaks directly to you. Be the one to enforce what you want and to set up ground rules that tailor your objectives. Start from the ground and work your way up. Improve your home base and reevaluate your relationships. The time to accommodate your needs is now. Choose to do what pleases you. Your numbers are 6, 17, 23, 27, 34, 38, 42.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you