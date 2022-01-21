CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Booboo Stewart, 28; Ashton Eaton, 34; Emma Bunton, 46; Geena Davis, 66.
Happy Birthday: Stick to your plans, regardless of what others do or say this year. Trust and believe in yourself and your ability to reach your goals using practicality, innovation and dedication. Put your health and well-being first, and have a routine in place that will encourage you to look and feel terrific. Build your confidence, and set out to conquer your dreams. Your numbers are 5, 12, 24, 28, 32, 36, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make someone happy, and you’ll reap the rewards that come with doing something that makes a difference. Think outside the box, and you’ll discover an exciting way to use your skills fortuitously.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change will be uplifting. Socialize or do something that will make you feel good about the way you look. Plan a trip, sign up for a course or spend time with people you enjoy being around.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use the experience and skills you have to your advantage. You can turn the tables on a situation that is unfair or causing you grief if you remain calm and use your intelligence to sway others to share your concerns and solutions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make upgrades at home that encourage you to spend more time there and less wandering about spending money you shouldn’t. Focus on relationships, togetherness and family fun. Romance is on the rise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Concentrate on stability, maintenance and responsibility. Live up to your promises, and say no to unnecessary alterations. Spend less and take on more to avoid dependent situations that can result in a loss of control. VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Focus on personal gain, growth and overall happiness. Make unique plans with someone you love, and share your intentions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An intelligent approach to getting something done will cut the time it takes you in half, leaving room for the people you love and the hobbies that bring you joy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Rethink your home/work strategy, and you’ll come up with a stylish way to balance your life. An uncertain situation regarding responsibilities will need an adjustment if you want to take advantage of an opportunity.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Personal information you discover will change the way you feel. Avoid letting emotions turn into anger when new possibilities can lead to a brighter future.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Evaluate your financial position and how you can use your assets effectively. Discuss your plans with someone you love, but don’t give anyone the right to control your interests.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Uncertainty will set in if you expect too much from others. Set goals and pace yourself. Leave enough time to do the work yourself, and you’ll avoid disappointment.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your imagination, and you will find a way to solve any problem that arises. Understanding, compassion and affection will draw interesting individuals to your side.
Birthday Baby: You are steadfast, loyal and articulate. You are trendy and social.