CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ken Jeong, 54; Cheech Marin, 77; Harrison Ford, 81; Patrick Stewart, 83.

Happy Birthday: Helping others will change your life and perspective on what’s important this year. Look for alternatives that will help you and others, and you’ll gain confidence and support to do something that benefits many. What you do will make a difference. Let your actions come from the heart, and your sincerity will shine through and attract compatible people. Your numbers are 4, 11, 20, 26, 33, 40, 47.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you