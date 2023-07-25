CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: James Lafferty, 38; D.B. Woodside, 54; Matt LeBlanc, 56; Illeana Douglas, 62.

Happy Birthday: Refuse to let your emotions take over this year, leading you down a path that can cost you financially, physically or legally. Leave nothing to chance by overseeing every move you want to make. Precision and detail will play roles in your success, so don’t scrimp, and make continuity part of your plan. An offer is only worthwhile if it’s in your best interest. Choose wisely. Your numbers are 3, 15, 22, 26, 34, 41, 46.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you