CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Taylor Schilling, 39; Jonathan Rhys Meyers, 46; Cassandra Clare, 50; Maya Rudolph, 51.

Happy Birthday: Indecisiveness will stand between you and the success you want. Refuse to let others confuse you or hold you back. Do your due diligence, be resourceful and find a way to make your dreams come true. An emotional situation at home or work needs to be addressed and dealt with before you can move forward with your plans. Dismiss the negatives in your life and replace them with whatever makes you happy. Your numbers are 4, 10, 23, 27, 30, 38, 42.

