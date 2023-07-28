CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Dustin Milligan, 38; Sally Struthers, 76; Jim Davis, 78; Peter Cullen, 82.

Happy Birthday: Discipline is a prerequisite to achieving what you set out to do this year, so take your time and do things right the first time. Refuse to let outside interference shred your confidence or allow others to take advantage of you. Trust in your intelligence and know what’s best for you; your year will unfold just how you want. Trust and believe in yourself. Your numbers are 5, 19, 24, 28, 31, 39, 43.

