CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Simon Baker, 53; Terry Crews, 54; Lisa Kudrow, 59; Laurence Fishburne, 61.

Happy Birthday: Take in as much as you can and use the information and experience to help you gain momentum. Don’t let trivial matters stand between you and your goal. Give others the right and freedom to do as they please, and your actions will encourage them to offer the same in return. Set your sights on self-improvement, not trying to change others. Your numbers are 5, 17, 21, 29, 35, 44, 47.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you