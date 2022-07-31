CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Rico Rodriguez, 24; Jessica Williams, 33; Zac Brown, 44; J.K. Rowling, 57.

Happy Birthday: Tunnel vision may help you reach your target, but it will also cause you to miss opportunities. Understanding the dynamics of what’s going on around you will give you a clearer vision regarding making the most of your time, talent and money. Provide the most practical way to take advantage of what life can offer. Your numbers are 8, 11, 22, 27, 31, 42, 44.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you