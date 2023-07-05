CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Megan Rapinoe, 38; Dave Haywood, 41; Edie Falco, 60; Huey Lewis, 73.

Happy Birthday: Don’t take on too much. A minimalist attitude will prompt you to say no to those trying to separate you from your money or goals and replace them with something that benefits them, not you. A pragmatic approach to life, love, and happiness and a strong belief in yourself and your skills will carry you to a place that you find comfortable. Your numbers are 7, 13, 23, 29, 34, 45, 48.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you