CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kevin Hart, 44; Tia Mowry, 45; Tamera Mowry, 45; Sylvester Stallone, 77.

Happy Birthday: Discover all you need to know to reach your goal. Live with and learn from your mistakes, and find unique ways to restore what you love most. Don’t give up on the ones you love, but don’t let them bring you down. Communication is the best way to ensure mental, emotional and financial security. Control your emotions, speak the truth and offer sound solutions. Your numbers are 6, 14, 20, 24, 31, 39, 44.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you