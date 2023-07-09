CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Fred Savage, 47; Jack White, 48; Tom Hanks, 67; Jimmy Smits, 68.

Happy Birthday: Put muscle and passion behind the changes you plan to pursue this year, and you’ll impress yourself and onlookers. Don’t let an emotional incident confuse you regarding work and how best to use your skills. Leave nothing to chance. Say what’s on your mind, follow your plans and maximize what you have. You’ll excel if you put yourself first. Your numbers are 7, 10, 26, 32, 37, 40, 49.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you