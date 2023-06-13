CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kat Dennings, 37; Chris Evans, 42; Tim Allen, 70; Stellan Skarsgard, 72.

Happy Birthday: Question everything and everyone this year. Verify information, control what’s important to you and don’t let anyone talk you into doing things that make you feel uncomfortable. Check off all the boxes on your to-do list. Take the initiative to plan your actions and stick to your path. Personal gain, self-improvement and romance are favored. Your numbers are 3, 11, 20, 22, 27, 34, 45.

