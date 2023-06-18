CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Blake Shelton, 47; Carol Kane, 71; Isabella Rossellini, 71; Paul McCartney, 81.

Happy Birthday: Leave nothing to chance. Don’t trust others with important matters. Gather and verify information to ensure you have everything you need handy before you act. Expect outside influences to cloud your vision, and take the time to sort through any differences or challenges you face before you agree to change or move. Trust in yourself, and stick close to the ones you love. Your numbers are 9, 12, 24, 26, 33, 38, 42.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you