CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Macklemore, 40; Zoe Saldana, 45; Jean Dujardin, 51; Paula Abdul, 61.

Happy Birthday: Pay attention to where your money goes this year. Spend less and learn more about a minimalist lifestyle. Declutter your world, and you’ll discover peace of mind. It’s time to engage in new possibilities regarding how you earn your living. Expand your interests, knowledge, and qualifications, and participate in activities and events that include physical challenges, strength and courage. Romance is in the stars. Your numbers are 6, 17, 21, 27, 33, 43, 49.

