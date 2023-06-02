CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Justin Long, 45; Zachary Quinto, 46; Dana Carvey, 68; Dennis Haysbert, 69.

Happy Birthday: Think, establish your position and show kindness in everything you do this year. Aim to please, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Stick to your principles, and put your energy where it makes the most sense and a difference. Be humble about what you have to offer. Do what you can and go about your business; recognition will follow you. Your numbers are 6, 17, 21, 25, 32, 37, 46.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you