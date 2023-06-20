CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Alisan Porter, 42; Nicole Kidman, 56; John Goodman, 71; Lionel Richie, 74.

Happy Birthday: Be careful who you trust. Don’t share sensitive information or get involved in something you cannot control. Take the time to check out the possibilities, and choose a plan that will help you inch forward with the least amount of interference. Focus on home enhancements and self-improvement, and personal growth and happiness will follow. Love is apparent, and a healthy lifestyle is favored. Your numbers are 7, 12, 23, 28, 30, 35, 46.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you