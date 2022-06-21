Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High around 105F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 82F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 107F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.