CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Carson Daly, 50; Cyndi Lauper, 70; Meryl Streep, 74; Todd Rundgren, 75.

Happy Birthday: Stick close to home and family. Don’t allow outsiders to twist your words or interfere with your plans. It’s important to stay grounded and to maintain balance and equality in your life. Too much of anything will leave you in a vulnerable position. Change what’s necessary and make the most of what you have. Pay attention to your health and happiness. A minimalist attitude will serve you well. Your numbers are 5, 14, 21, 29, 33, 42, 45.

