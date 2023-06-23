CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Melissa Rauch, 43; Jason Mraz, 46; Frances McDormand, 66; Randy Jackson, 67.

Happy Birthday: Keep the communication going until you understand what others expect of you and what options are available. Problems with friends, relatives or colleagues will surface if you let your emotions slip into controversial conversations. Keep a strong hold on your plans and oversee every detail yourself. Trust in your ability to make a difference. Reinforce your knowledge and qualifications. Avoid temptation. Your numbers are 7, 15, 22, 26, 34, 40, 42.

