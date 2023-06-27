CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ed Westwick, 36; Drake Bell, 37; Tobey Maguire, 48; J.J. Abrams, 57.

Happy Birthday: Being observant will enrich your life by helping you make better decisions. Don’t be a follower; do what you enjoy most. Take pride in what you do, and don’t fear being different. Learning as you go will help you build a strong base for your future. Minimize your goals to fit your budget, and ensure you put your effort where it brings the highest return. Your numbers are 5, 18, 22, 27, 30, 38, 41.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you