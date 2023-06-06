CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, 16; Natalie Morales, 51; Paul Giamatti, 56; Robert Englund, 76.

Happy Birthday: Pay attention and think matters through. Haste makes waste. Get organized and declutter your life. The relief you get from minimizing your responsibilities will give you a new lease on life. A practical approach to whatever you do will make the road to success easy. Distance yourself from those who are poor influences and avoid overindulgence and pastimes that are financially, emotionally and physically costly. Your numbers are 9, 11, 21, 28, 30, 39, 44.

