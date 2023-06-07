CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Aaron Pierre, 29; Iggy Azalea, 33; Michael Cera, 35; Bill Hader, 45.

Happy Birthday: Pick up the pace and shoot for the stars. Bring meaning to your goals, and adjust your schedule to suit the demand. The incentive to reach your destination this year will be more straightforward if you simplify and stick to your plan. Take a step back from people who drag you down or tempt you to be unproductive. Learn through observation and experience, and avoid mistakes. Your numbers are 4, 17, 23, 27, 32, 35, 44.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you