CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Maria Menounos, 45; Julianna Margulies, 57; Frank Grillo, 58; Keenen Ivory Wayans, 65.

Happy Birthday: Live and learn. Take in as much information as possible, and follow through with your plans. Talk is cheap, and actions speak louder than words. Make a point of living up to your promises and remaining true to yourself. Compassion, understanding and fair play will help you maintain your position and meaningful relationships. Don’t make unnecessary waves; stay calm and focused on your target. Your numbers are 2, 14, 20, 28, 31, 36, 42.

