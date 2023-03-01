CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Justin Bieber, 29; Kesha, 36; Lupita Nyong’o, 40; Ron Howard, 69.

Happy Birthday: Stick to what you know and do well this year, and you won’t be disappointed. Rid yourself of whatever has no meaning or purpose to make free time for things that matter. Anger is a waste of time and energy. Focus on positive change, simplifying your life and achieving the peace and comfort you deserve. Indulge in better health and overall happiness. Your numbers are 4, 10, 24, 27, 32, 38, 44.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you