CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Betsy Brandt, 50; Megan Follows, 55; Billy Crystal, 75; Quincy Jones, 90.

Happy Birthday: Slow down, seize the moment, enjoy what life offers and do whatever it takes to not waste your energy on trivial matters and emotional arguments. Trust your intuition and promote your creative ideas. Expand your mind and make personal and spiritual growth your journey. Protect your home, family and reputation from anyone who makes you look bad or bullies you. Your numbers are 3, 16, 20, 27, 31, 39, 46.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you