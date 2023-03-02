CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Bryce Dallas Howard, 42; Method Man, 52; Daniel Craig, 55; Jon Bon Jovi, 61.

Happy Birthday: Address and resolve emotional issues, clear a path to freedom and channel your energy into what matters most. Recognize your purpose, put yourself first and knock on doors that offer hope and help. Make your home efficient, a place of refuge and a revolving door for loved ones. Call the shots and change what isn’t working into something in harmony with your steps forward. Your numbers are 3, 12, 20, 24, 32, 37, 42.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you