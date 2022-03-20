Today

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 78F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. Windy. High 83F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.