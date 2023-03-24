CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Amanda Brugel, 45; Peyton Manning, 47; Alyson Hannigan, 49; Jim Parsons, 50.

Happy Birthday: Don’t procrastinate when there is so much to do and so little time to finish what you start. Be thorough in your decisions of what to keep and what to discard. Take less time to think and more to act, and what you accomplish this year will carry you to a place that makes you feel comfortable. Your numbers are 3, 10, 17, 26, 33, 37, 49.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you