CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Keira Knightley, 38; Kenny Chesney, 55; Martin Short, 73; Steven Tyler, 75.

Happy Birthday: The pendulum swings, and it’s your turn to play. Choose your tools wisely, and make kindness, consideration and honesty your preferences. Work diligently toward your goal, but don’t present or display your progress prematurely. If you want to make an impact, using the element of surprise works best. Trust your instincts, follow your heart and turn your actions into a springboard for success. Your numbers are 5, 17, 21, 28, 30, 34, 47.

