CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Fergie, 48; Nathan Fillion, 52; Mariah Carey, 54; Pauley Perrette, 54.

Happy Birthday: Express yourself, demonstrate your intentions and invite individuals into your circle this year who have something to contribute to your goal. Your dedication and determination will help you finish what you start if you don’t let anxiety or anger hold you back. Pioneer your way into the future by thinking outside the box and selling your beliefs and concepts passionately. Your numbers are 6, 12, 18, 23, 31, 36, 44.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you